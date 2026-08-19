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John Rave News: Go-ahead three-RBI double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Rave went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in the 9-7 win Wednesday over the Athletics.

Rave came into the game in the fifth inning as a pinch-hitter for Jac Caglianone, who left the game with right ankle soreness. In the eighth inning, he hit a bases-clearing double off of Drew Rom to give the Royals an 8-5 lead. The 28-year-old was expected to see a decrease in playing time due to the return of Vinnie Pasquantino (wrist) moving Caglianone back to right field. Kansas City is uncertain if Caglianone will even be out for the series finale, so the injury is not expected to long-term and Rave will presumably go back to a back-up role.

John Rave
Kansas City Royals
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