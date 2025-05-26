John Rave News: Joining big-league club

The Royals selected Rave's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Rave will make his MLB debut if he gets into a game, and it's a well-deserved promotion for the 27-year-old who slashed .301/.382/.549 with nine home runs and 17 stolen bases in 202 plate appearances with Omaha this season. Rave has mostly played center field in 2025, but has some experience playing in the corners. The move comes just days after right fielder Hunter Renfroe was DFA'd, though it's more likely Rave will be a depth piece in center field while Drew Waters and Mark Canha handle most of the work in right field. Waters had been Kyle Isbel's (illness) primary backup in center field before Renfroe's departure.