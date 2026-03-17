John Rave News: Not breaking camp with KC

The Royals optioned Rave to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Rave got his first taste of major-league action last season and posted a .196/.283/.307 slash line with four homers, 14 RBI, 18 runs and seven stolen bases over 175 plate appearances. Kansas City revamped its outfield during the offseason, leaving Rave without a spot on the season-opening big-league roster.