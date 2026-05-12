John Rooney News: Returns from injured list

Rooney (elbow) was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

After undergoing elbow surgery in September, Rooney is back healthy and ready to continue his development in the minors. The 29-year-old left-hander made three rehab appearances at the High-A level on a rehab assignment before being reinstated, working around two walks and fanning one in a scoreless inning for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.