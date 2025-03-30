Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Schreiber headshot

John Schreiber News: Begins season in setup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Schreiber allowed one run on two hits while striking out two over 1.1 innings Sunday against the Guardians.

Schreiber saw his strikeout rate dip to 20.5 percent in 2024 in his first year in Kansas City but remained useful with a 3.66 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 51.2 regular-season innings. He could be a nice source of holds (24 last year) ahead of Lucas Erceg and Carlos Estevez in the bullpen.

John Schreiber
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now