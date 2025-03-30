John Schreiber News: Begins season in setup role

Schreiber allowed one run on two hits while striking out two over 1.1 innings Sunday against the Guardians.

Schreiber saw his strikeout rate dip to 20.5 percent in 2024 in his first year in Kansas City but remained useful with a 3.66 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 51.2 regular-season innings. He could be a nice source of holds (24 last year) ahead of Lucas Erceg and Carlos Estevez in the bullpen.