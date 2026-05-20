John Schreiber News: Delivers scoreless frame in loss

Schreiber allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning Tuesday against Boston.

Schreiber entered in the sixth inning with his club facing a one-run deficit and was able to keep it there, though the offense never rallied and the relievers who followed him coughed up five more runs in Tuesday's loss. The right-hander has tallied multiple punchouts in back-to-back appearances after failing to do so in his first 19 outings of the season. Overall, Schreiber owns a 3.26 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB across 19.1 innings and hasn't seen many high-leverage opportunities, as his lone save came March 30.