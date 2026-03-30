John Schreiber News: Notches first save

Schreiber picked up the save Monday against the Twins by allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

Lucas Erceg pitched in back-to-back days Saturday and Sunday, so it was Schreiber who got the call in a save situation in Monday's series opener. The right-hander retired the first two batters he faced before giving up a single to Ryan Jeffers. Schreiber was then able to slam the door by getting Matt Wallner to ground out. It's not clear how many save opportunities Schreiber will get this year, as Erceg and Matt Strahm were likely unavailable due to recent workload and Carlos Estevez (ankle) is dealing with an injury, but it was promising to see Schreiber come through when called upon.