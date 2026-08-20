Johnathan Rodriguez News: Claimed by A's

The Athletics claimed Rodriguez off waivers from the Pirates on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas.

The A's were running a bit thin on outfield depth on the 40-man roster after losing Tyler Soderstrom (hip) for the season, so they'll pick up Rodriguez to help solve that problem. Rodriguez has gone just 2-for-11 in the majors this season but owns a .286/.380/.410 slash line through 321 plate appearances at Triple-A.