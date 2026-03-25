Johnathan Rodriguez headshot

Johnathan Rodriguez News: DFA'd by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Guardians designated Rodriguez for assignment Wednesday.

Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus in mid-March and has now been removed from the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old played in 31 regular-season games last year and struggled to a .197/.260/.366 slash line in 77 plate appearances.

Johnathan Rodriguez
Cleveland Guardians
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