Johnathan Rodriguez headshot

Johnathan Rodriguez News: Dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Orioles optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

With Tyler O'Neill back from his concussion, Rodriguez will head back to the minors. Rodriguez saw 11 plate appearances with Baltimore, going 0-for-7 with three walks and one RBI.

Johnathan Rodriguez
Baltimore Orioles
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