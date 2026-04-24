Johnathan Rodriguez News: Dispatched to Triple-A
The Orioles optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
With Tyler O'Neill back from his concussion, Rodriguez will head back to the minors. Rodriguez saw 11 plate appearances with Baltimore, going 0-for-7 with three walks and one RBI.
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