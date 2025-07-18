Johnathan Rodriguez News: Hits first career homer

Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Friday's 8-6 win over the Athletics.

Playing in his 35th game, Rodriguez went deep for the first time in his big-league career to start the scoring Friday. It's a good sign for the 25-year-old as he looks to finally find his footing as a MLB player. He is slashing just .136/.247/.198 with eight RBI and 30 strikeouts in 81 career at-bats between this season and last season.