Johnathan Rodriguez News: Joining big club

The Orioles recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old joined the Orioles as a member of the taxi squad Sunday morning, and it didn't take long for him to be added to the active roster with Tyler O'Neill (concussion) landing on the injured list. Rodriguez should serve as a reserve outfielder while up in the majors.