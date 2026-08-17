Johnathan Rodriguez News: Loses spot on 40-man roster
The Pirates designated Rodriguez for assignment Monday.
A spot on the 40-man roster was needed for Oneil Cruz's return from the 60-day injured list. Rodriguez was acquired via trade three weeks ago and has yet to appear in a game for the Pirates. He's hit just .177/.288/.301 over parts of three major-league seasons.
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