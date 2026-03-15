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Johnathan Rodriguez News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Guardians optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Rodriguez played in 31 games for Cleveland during the regular season last year and had a .626 OPS with two home runs and a 28.6 percent strikeout rate. He batted .273 across 25 plate appearances during spring training failed to record any extra-base hits.

Johnathan Rodriguez
Cleveland Guardians
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