Johnathan Rodriguez News: Sent to Triple-A
The Guardians optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
Rodriguez entered camp with a chance to win the starting job in right field but had an up-and-down spring with a .200/.379/.400 slash line in 12 games. The 25-year-old made his big-league debut with 13 appearances for Cleveland last year, and he's likely to receive another look in the majors at some point in 2025.
