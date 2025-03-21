Fantasy Baseball
Johnathan Rodriguez News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 10:05am

The Guardians optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Rodriguez entered camp with a chance to win the starting job in right field but had an up-and-down spring with a .200/.379/.400 slash line in 12 games. The 25-year-old made his big-league debut with 13 appearances for Cleveland last year, and he's likely to receive another look in the majors at some point in 2025.

