Johnathan Rodriguez News: Traded to Baltimore
The Orioles acquired Rodriguez from the Guardians on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Carter Rustad, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Cleveland designated Rodriguez for assignment Wednesday, but he'll reclaim a 40-man roster spot by moving to Baltimore. He'll likely begin his tenure with the Orioles at Triple-A Norfolk after slashing .312/.397/.515 across 373 plate appearances in the minors last season.
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