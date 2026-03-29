Johnathan Rodriguez headshot

Johnathan Rodriguez News: Traded to O's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

The Guardians traded Rodriguez to the Orioles on Sunday in exchange for Carter Rustad, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez was DFA'd by Cleveland on Wednesday, but he reclaims a 40-man roster spot by moving to Baltimore. He'll likely begin his tenure with the Orioles at Triple-A Norfolk after slashing .312/.397/.515 across 373 plate appearances in the minors last season.

Johnathan Rodriguez
Baltimore Orioles
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