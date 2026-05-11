Johnny King News: Almost unhittable at High-A

King has posted a 1.04 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB through 17.1 innings over six starts for High-A Vancouver.

The youngest player in the Northwest League to begin the season, King won't turn 20 until late July, but he's dominating hitters 4-5 years older than him. While the southpaw's control remains a concern, King's given up just seven hits and zero homers so far at High-A while leaning on his mid-90s fastball and nasty curveball. The Blue Jays are building him up slowly given his age -- he has yet to throw more than four innings in any outing this year -- and he'll need to find a reliable third pitch at some point if he wants to avoid a future in the bullpen, but King remains one of the most promising arms in the system.