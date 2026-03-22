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JoJo Parker News: Packed on muscle this winter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Parker says he's added 20 pounds since he was drafted eighth overall by the Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB Draft, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old shortstop was projected to grow into his power as a professional, but it could arrive more quickly than anticipated. Parker will make his professional debut in 2026, likely at Single-A Dunedin, and while the organization won't want to rush him up the ladder, he could make a lot of noise as the top hitting prospect in the system.

JoJo Parker
Toronto Blue Jays
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