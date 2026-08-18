JoJo Romero headshot

JoJo Romero Injury: Facing hitters Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Romero (abdomen) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Romero is slated for a multi-inning bullpen session Tuesday before facing hitters Friday. If things go well during his live BP, Romero will be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. Coming back from an appendectomy, Romero should join the Brewers' bullpen later this month.

JoJo Romero
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JoJo Romero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JoJo Romero See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
8 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
14 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
Author Image
Erik Halterman
14 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
Author Image
Erik Halterman
16 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
22 days ago