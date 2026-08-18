JoJo Romero Injury: Facing hitters Friday
Romero (abdomen) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Romero is slated for a multi-inning bullpen session Tuesday before facing hitters Friday. If things go well during his live BP, Romero will be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. Coming back from an appendectomy, Romero should join the Brewers' bullpen later this month.
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