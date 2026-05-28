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JoJo Romero News: Blows second save of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 9:20am

Romero was charged with a blown save after allowing a hit and striking out one over one inning during a 2-1 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday. He allowed two inherited runners to score.

Starter Dustin May fired seven no-hit frames before giving up two hits to open the eighth, and Romero was called upon to escape the jam. The left-hander nearly did so unscathed, inducing a fielder's choice grounder and recording strikeout before a single and an error brought home two runs for Milwaukee. Despite the blown save, Romero has been cruising through his last 10 appearances, tallying six holds and allowing just one earned run while striking out 12 through 10.2 innings.

JoJo Romero
St. Louis Cardinals
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