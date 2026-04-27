JoJo Romero News: Hits rough patch

Romero took the loss in Sunday's game against the Mariners, serving up tiebreaking solo home run in the top of the ninth inning.

Romero initially had Rob Refsnyder struck out on a called strike three, but Refsnyder successfully had the call overturned and then proceeded to club his second home run of the season. After being unscored upon in his first 10 appearances of the season, Romero has yielded a total of six runs over 2.1 frames covering his last three outings. The left-hander has notched seven holds this season and will remain the Cardinals' primary left-handed setup man, despite the recent rough stretch.