JoJo Romero headshot

JoJo Romero News: Hits rough patch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Romero took the loss in Sunday's game against the Mariners, serving up tiebreaking solo home run in the top of the ninth inning.

Romero initially had Rob Refsnyder struck out on a called strike three, but Refsnyder successfully had the call overturned and then proceeded to club his second home run of the season. After being unscored upon in his first 10 appearances of the season, Romero has yielded a total of six runs over 2.1 frames covering his last three outings. The left-hander has notched seven holds this season and will remain the Cardinals' primary left-handed setup man, despite the recent rough stretch.

JoJo Romero
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JoJo Romero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring JoJo Romero See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value
MLB
MLB Barometer: Identifying Early Season Breakouts and Busts with Earned Auction Value
Author Image
Dan Marcus
5 days ago
Week 4 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 4 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago