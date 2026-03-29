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JoJo Romero News: Nabs first hold Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Romero struck out one in a perfect inning to record his first hold of the season in Saturday's extra-inning victory over Tampa Bay.

The left-handed Romero was summoned in the eighth inning with a two-run lead and two lefty bats due up, but he wound up facing three righties after the Rays used a pair of pinch hitters. He needed 17 pitches to dispose of the Rays in order. Ryne Stanek has been used for both save chances for the Cardinals but has blown one opportunity and allowed six runners to reach base. Romero will continue to be used in high-leverage situations and get some save chances when the opposition has left-handed hitters due up, though the latter type of outings could be few and far between.

JoJo Romero
St. Louis Cardinals
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