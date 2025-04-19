Fantasy Baseball
JoJo Romero headshot

JoJo Romero News: Still not getting strikeouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Romero has just a 3:5 K:BB through his first 7.1 innings this season.

Romero boasted a 28.6 percent strikeout rate in his first full season with the Cardinals in 2023, but that number fell to 21 percent in 2024 and sits at just 10 percent through his first eight appearances in 2025. The southpaw still induces lots of grounders (54.5 percent this season) and remains manager Oliver Marmol's primary left-handed setup man ahead of closer Ryan Helsley, but he might see his responsibilities decrease if he can't rediscover some swing-and-miss.

