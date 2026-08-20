Jon Berti News: Announces end to playing career

Berti has announced his retirement from professional baseball, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Berti played for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic this spring, but he never signed with an organization after that and has now opted to hang up his cleats. The 36-year-old utility player was a career .256/.333/.357 hitter over parts of eight major-league seasons, and he led the league in stolen bases during the 2022 campaign with 41 steals.