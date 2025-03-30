Jon Berti News: Back to bench role

Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Berti made a pair of starts at second base in the Cubs' season-opening series in Tokyo versus the Dodgers on March 18 and 19, but he's since shifted back to a utility role with Nico Hoerner (forearm) completing his recovery from flexor tendon surgery. The Cubs gave Hoerner an off day in Saturday's 4-3 win, which allowed Berti to pick up his lone start of the four-game series in Arizona.