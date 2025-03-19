Jon Berti News: Collects three hits, steal

Berti went 3-for-4 with a run and a stolen base during Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers in Tokyo.

The 35-year-old started the first two games of the season at second base with Nico Hoerner (forearm) unavailable. Chicago didn't provide much offense during the two-game set in Japan, but Berti was able to reach base four times and steal a pair of bases. He's expected to fill a utility role once Hoerner is healthy, so Berti isn't likely to be a consistent presence in the lineup.