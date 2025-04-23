Jon Berti News: Emerging as main third baseman

Berti will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Berti will occupy third base for the third time in four games and looks to have at least temporarily emerged as the Cubs' preferred option at the position following the April 15 demotion of Matt Shaw to Triple-A Iowa. Rule 5 pick Gage Workman had previously represented Berti's top competition for playing time, but the Cubs designated Workman for assignment Wednesday and brought in veteran utility infielder Nicky Lopez in on a one-year deal in a corresponding move. Berti thus may have some work to do in order to build up job security, especially while he's maintained an underwhelming .250/.344/.250 slash line through his first 14 games of the season.