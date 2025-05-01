Jon Berti News: Idle Thursday

Berti is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Since Matt Shaw was demoted to Triple-A Iowa on April 15, Berti has stepped in as the Cubs' primary third baseman, drawing starts at the position in eight of the past 11 games. After going 7-for-15 with a pair of doubles and a walk over his last four starts, Berti should still be secure atop the depth chart, but he'll give way to Nicky Lopez at the hot corner for a day game after a night game.