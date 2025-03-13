Jon Gray News: Being used as starter this spring

Gray has made two starts this spring, tossing five scoreless innings with a 3:0 K:BB.

There were reports earlier in the offseason that the Rangers might consider using Gray as a reliever and potentially a closer option. However, while it's possible the team might revisit the idea down the line, it fully intends to open the season with Gray as a member of its rotation. Gray posted a 4.47 ERA and 86:28 K:BB over 102.2 innings covering 19 starts and four relief appearances in 2024.