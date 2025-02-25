Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jon Gray headshot

Jon Gray News: Low-pressure spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 6:13am

Gray threw two scoreless innings, striking out one in Monday's spring game against the White Sox.

Texas plated nine runs in the top of the first, making it a pressure-free day for Gray, who set down all six batters faced. He threw mostly fastballs and sliders among his 26 pitches while mixing in one curveball, a pitch he threw just 74 times in 2024. He told MLB.com that he's working on throwing the curve for strikes so that it can be a useful pitch instead of having batters lay off it and wait for a fastball.

Jon Gray
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now