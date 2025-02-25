Jon Gray News: Low-pressure spring debut
Gray threw two scoreless innings, striking out one in Monday's spring game against the White Sox.
Texas plated nine runs in the top of the first, making it a pressure-free day for Gray, who set down all six batters faced. He threw mostly fastballs and sliders among his 26 pitches while mixing in one curveball, a pitch he threw just 74 times in 2024. He told MLB.com that he's working on throwing the curve for strikes so that it can be a useful pitch instead of having batters lay off it and wait for a fastball.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now