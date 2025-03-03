Fantasy Baseball
Jon Gray News: Makes second spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 5:16am

Gray allowed four hits and struck out two over three scoreless innings in Sunday's spring start against Arizona.

Gray worked around two hits in each of the first two innings before retiring the side in order in his final frame. The right-hander threw 40 pitches (29 for strikes). He also worked on mechanical issues during his second Cactus League start after experiencing a drop in velocity his first time out. As Gray described it to Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News following Sunday's outing, he was standing "tall" on the mound, which means he kept his right leg straight instead of it buckling as he pushed forward to deliver the ball. Gray's fastball averaged 93.7 mph during his first start; it averaged 94.4 on Sunday.

Jon Gray
Texas Rangers
