Jon Gray News: Scoops up win in debut

Gray (forearm) was awarded the win in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Athletics after giving up one hit over two scoreless innings of relief.

Activated from the 60-day injured list earlier Thursday after he had been on the shelf for the entire season due to the broken right forearm he suffered in mid-March, Gray was used out of the bullpen for just the fifth time in 228 career big-league appearances. Manager Bruce Bochy immediately threw Gray into the fire in a high-leverage spot, with the right-hander entering with runners on the corners with two outs in a 1-1 game in the top of the sixth. He induced a flyout from Tyler Soderstrom to end the inning, then retired the next five batters he faced before he was lifted after allowing a two-out single to Brent Rooker in the top of the eighth. Though Gray got stretched out to 3.2 innings and 61 pitches during his recent rehab assignment, the Rangers appear content to keep him in the bullpen, where the team has a greater need for impact arms after setup man Chris Martin (calf) recently landed on the IL.