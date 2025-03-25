Fantasy Baseball
Jon Singleton

Jon Singleton News: Parts ways with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Singleton cleared waivers and was released by the Astros on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old failed to make Houston's Opening Day roster and will now explore his options in free agency. If Singleton is unable to find a better landing spot, it's possible he returns to the Astros on a minor-league deal. He had a .707 OPS with 13 homers in 119 regular-season games in 2024.

Jon Singleton
 Free Agent

