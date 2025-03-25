Jon Singleton News: Parts ways with Houston

Singleton cleared waivers and was released by the Astros on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old failed to make Houston's Opening Day roster and will now explore his options in free agency. If Singleton is unable to find a better landing spot, it's possible he returns to the Astros on a minor-league deal. He had a .707 OPS with 13 homers in 119 regular-season games in 2024.