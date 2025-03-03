Jon Singleton News: Showing improved defesne

Singleton made a few strong defensive plays in Friday's Grapefruit League game, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Singleton lost roughly 25 pounds this offseason and manager Joe Espada had positive remarks about Singleton's play in the field, noting that he looked more athletic and fluid at first base. His ability to field the position will be a key to earning a bench role this spring, as he had negative eight defensive runs saved in 2024 as Houston's primary first baseman. With the addition of Christian Walker, Singleton would be limited to small-side platoon at-bats at most during the regular season.