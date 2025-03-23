Fantasy Baseball
Jon Singleton headshot

Jon Singleton News: Won't make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

The Astros have informed Singleton that he isn't going to be on the major-league roster to begin the season, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Singleton struggled at the plate this spring, slashing .171/.239/.195 with no homers and 10 strikeouts over 46 at-bats. He had been in the running to back up Christian Walker at first base. With Singleton not slated to make the club, the door could be open for Zach Dezenzo to land an Opening Day roster spot.

Jon Singleton
Houston Astros
