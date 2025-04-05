Jonah Bride News: Not starting Saturday

Bride isn't in the Marlins' lineup for Saturday's matchup against Atlanta.

Bride will begin on the bench for the second time in Miami's past three games. Prior to that stretch, he started in each of the team's first six contests. It's been a rough go for Bride so far, as he's gone just 2-for-26 at the plate with a 29 percent strikeout rate. Eric Wagaman is starting at DH on Saturday with Bride out of the lineup.