Jonah Cox News: Back in big leagues
The Giants recalled Cox from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cox has gone 7-for-26 with one home run, four stolen bases and a 0:15 BB:K in his first 29 plate appearances in the majors. The speedy outfielder could be a useful sources of stolen bases in fantasy if he receives regular playing time, but there's no guarantee that will happen.
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