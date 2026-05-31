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Jonah Cox News: Bypassing Triple-A for majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 10:15am

The Giants selected Cox's contract from Double-A Richmond on Sunday.

Regarded as one of the better prospects in the Giants system, Cox will skip over the Triple-A level and head to the majors after producing a monstrous .400/.453/.644 with six home runs and 27 stolen bases across 183 plate appearances in the Eastern League. Set to turn 25 years old in August, Cox was older than most of his peers at Double-A, but his eye-popping numbers nonetheless make him a player to track as he makes the jump to the majors. The right-handed-hitting Cox isn't included in the lineup Sunday while the Giants face off against righty Tanner Gordon in the series finale in Colorado, so the outfielder could see most of his usage versus left-handed pitching initially.

Jonah Cox
San Francisco Giants
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