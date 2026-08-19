Jonah Cox News: Multi-hit effort in loss

Cox went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to Cleveland.

Cox hit a leadoff single in the first inning and added another base hit in the third. He's now logged two multi-hit performances this season, with his last coming June 5. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .286/.286/.514 with six runs scored, four stolen bases, three RBI and a home run across 38 plate appearances this season.