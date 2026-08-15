Jonah Cox News: Triples in defeat

Cox went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.

Cox was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and stepped into the leadoff spot against Colorado. The 25-year-old outfielder hit a leadoff triple in the ninth inning before coming around to score the Giants' final run. He's now slashing .267/.267/.533 with six runs scored, four stolen bases, three RBI, two triples and a home run across 33 plate appearances this season.