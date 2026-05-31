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Jonah Heim News: Blasts homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 6:59pm

Heim went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Yankees.

Heim reached on a Trent Grisham error that plated two runs and later came around to score in the first inning, though the backstop's more notable contribution came when he blasted a three-run homer in the seventh frame. The veteran switch hitter is slashing .197/.266/.366 with two homers, six doubles, 11 RBI and nine runs across 79 plate appearances between Atlanta and the Athletics this season. With Shea Langeliers entrenched as the primary catcher, Heim has been limited to a backup role and sporadic playing time.

Jonah Heim
Sacramento Athletics
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