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Jonah Heim News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 3:19pm

Heim is absent from the lineup for Monday's tilt in Kansas City.

Heim has essentially been an everyday player for the Athletics over the past two months, but he will begin Monday's contest on the bench. Brian Serven will handle catching duties for the Athletics in the series opener.

Jonah Heim
Sacramento Athletics
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