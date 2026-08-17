Jonah Heim News: Exiting starting lineup
Heim is absent from the lineup for Monday's tilt in Kansas City.
Heim has essentially been an everyday player for the Athletics over the past two months, but he will begin Monday's contest on the bench. Brian Serven will handle catching duties for the Athletics in the series opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonah Heim See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Impacting the Trade Deadline14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonah Heim See More