Jonah Heim News: Giving way to Higashioka on Sunday

Heim is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Heim and Kyle Higashioka ended up splitting time behind the plate during the season-opening series with the Red Sox, with the two backstops picking up a pair of starts apiece. While it's unclear if the timeshare arrangement will continue all season long, Heim's hold on the No. 1 catching job in Texas at least appears to be more tenuous coming off a dismal 2024 campaign in which he mustered a .603 OPS over 491 plate appearances. Heim has gotten off to a nice start through his first two games of 2025, popping a pair of solo home runs in six plate appearances.