Jonah Heim headshot

Jonah Heim News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Heim isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Heim will move to the bench Tuesday after going 1-for-4 with a run scored during Monday's loss. Brian Serven will replace him behind the plate and bat ninth.

Jonah Heim
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonah Heim See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonah Heim See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Impacting the Trade Deadline
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Impacting the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago