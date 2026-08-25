Jonah Heim News: Idle Tuesday
Heim isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Heim will move to the bench Tuesday after going 1-for-4 with a run scored during Monday's loss. Brian Serven will replace him behind the plate and bat ninth.
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