Jonah Heim News: Logs third homer

Heim started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Heim's two-run homer in the fifth inning turned out to be the game-winning knock. It was the third home run of the season for Heim, who leads the Rangers with seven RBI over nine games played. While he and Kyle Higashioka have alternated at catcher, Heim has been used as a DH three times thus far and could continue in that vein if the bat holds up.