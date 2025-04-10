Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonah Heim headshot

Jonah Heim News: Logs third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 3:53am

Heim started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Heim's two-run homer in the fifth inning turned out to be the game-winning knock. It was the third home run of the season for Heim, who leads the Rangers with seven RBI over nine games played. While he and Kyle Higashioka have alternated at catcher, Heim has been used as a DH three times thus far and could continue in that vein if the bat holds up.

Jonah Heim
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now