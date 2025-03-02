Jonah Heim News: Logs two hits Saturday

Heim went 2-for-2 with a run scored, threw out a runner attempting to steal, and picked off a runner at third base in Saturday's spring game against the Brewers.

Heim had a strong game after fellow catcher Kyle Higashioka belted two home runs and drove in six a day earlier. The two backstops are expected to have a relatively even share behind the plate, which could help the switch-hitting Heim maintain a strong bat all season and avoid a second-half fade.