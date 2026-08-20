Jonah Heim headshot

Jonah Heim News: Out of Athletics' lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Heim is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Heim started at catcher the last two days, so he will get a breather during Thursday's matinee. Brian Serven will be behind the dish for the Athletics.

Jonah Heim
Sacramento Athletics
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