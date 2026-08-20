Jonah Heim News: Out of Athletics' lineup
Heim is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
Heim started at catcher the last two days, so he will get a breather during Thursday's matinee. Brian Serven will be behind the dish for the Athletics.
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