Jonah Heim News: Resting Wednesday
Heim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Kyle Higashioka will draw a start behind the plate while Heim takes a seat for the second time in the series. Heim still appears to be the Rangers' preferred option behind the plate, though he'll likely be subject to more frequent rest days now that Higashioka is back in the fold after a recent stint on the injured list.
