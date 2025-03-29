Jonah Heim News: Rounds bases twice

Heim went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Texas' 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Swatting a pair of home runs is not a bad way to collect your first two hits of the season, and in doing so, Heim now has two multi-HR games across his five seasons in the majors. His first home run in the third inning Friday barely cleared the right-field wall, but his fifth-inning shot was a bit more convincing at 417 feet. Although Heim didn't start the season opener, he's expected to remain the Rangers' primary catcher this season and is showing early signs of a bounce-back campaign after finishing 2024 with a .603 OPS.